UniMex Network Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $70,134.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00171604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,685.19 or 1.00063836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002687 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,771,778 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

