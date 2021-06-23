uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 3,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,830. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

