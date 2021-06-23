Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 256.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,628 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

