Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.82.

UBX opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $227.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

