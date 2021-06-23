Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 30,524 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90.

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08.

Upwork stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.70. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -340.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Upwork by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

