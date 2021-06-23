Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 0.6%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.05. 1,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

