UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Argus initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of UWMC opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

