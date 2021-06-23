Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.97. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile
