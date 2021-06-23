Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VIP stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.97. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

