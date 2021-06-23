Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $223.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $166.42 and a one year high of $242.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

