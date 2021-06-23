Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.65 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,434.50 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,081.54 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

