Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 177,720 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of IVR opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.