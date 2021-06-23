Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $5.69 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 233,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

