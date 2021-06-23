Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 182.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $224.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

