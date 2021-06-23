Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.68. 199,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

