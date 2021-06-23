VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.09. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,832 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

