Velas Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $92.09 million and $1.70 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.