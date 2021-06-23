Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.96

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 27283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $15,892,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

