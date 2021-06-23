Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.98. 88,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,444,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

