Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 4,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 53,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

