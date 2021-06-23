Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

