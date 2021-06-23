Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.9% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

V stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.16. The company has a market capitalization of $456.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

