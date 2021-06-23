Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 60.50%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,873.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 4.02 $8.80 million $0.27 79.78 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,168.70 -$9.11 million N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Farms beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

