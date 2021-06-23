VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.
VMware stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.40. 11,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.20. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.