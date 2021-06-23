VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

VMware stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.40. 11,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.20. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.57.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

