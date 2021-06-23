VNT Chain Market Cap Achieves $14.98 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $46,446.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

