Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

