Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.
Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
