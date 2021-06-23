Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

VNNVF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vonovia stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.79. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

