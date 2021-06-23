Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,724. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.