Vortex Defi Market Cap Hits $66,844.02 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $66,844.02 and $6,089.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

