Vp plc (LON:VP) Announces Dividend of GBX 25

Vp plc (LON:VP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VP opened at GBX 893 ($11.67) on Wednesday. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 926 ($12.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 867.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.58 million and a P/E ratio of -76.98.

Get VP alerts:

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.