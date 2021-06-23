Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $114,705.00

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003844 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $22.70 million and $114,705.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00635234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00079076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

