Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.17.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.29. 17,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,291. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $193.69 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.49.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.