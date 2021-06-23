Wealthquest Corp Acquires Shares of 2,114 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. 118,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

