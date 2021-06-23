Wealthquest Corp Has $433,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.42 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

