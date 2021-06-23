Wealthquest Corp Invests $8.95 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.13. 10,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,928. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $140.25 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76.

