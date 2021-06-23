Wealthquest Corp Purchases 51,110 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 161.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January accounts for about 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 2.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of UJAN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,711. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.76.

