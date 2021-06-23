Wealthquest Corp Sells 1,738 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,436,000 after buying an additional 1,942,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,664,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,171,000 after buying an additional 547,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,635,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

