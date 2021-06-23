Wealthquest Corp Sells 3,808 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

