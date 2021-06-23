WealthStone Inc. Acquires Shares of 574 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $382.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

