WealthStone Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BB opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

