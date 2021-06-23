WealthStone Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 210,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

