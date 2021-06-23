WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

