WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after buying an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

