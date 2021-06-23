Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.60. 13,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $343.19 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

