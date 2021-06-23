Weitz Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $9,475,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after buying an additional 247,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

FHB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 5,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,636. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

