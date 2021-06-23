Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 60.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191,896 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,759.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

