Western Asset Management Company LLC Buys 6,326 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Western Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.3% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.15. 1,079,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,514,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $348.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.