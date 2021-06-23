Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

WES opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,805,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.