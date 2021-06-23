Westpac Banking Corp Buys 711 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

RE stock opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

