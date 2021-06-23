Westpac Banking Corp Has $133,000 Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CI Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

