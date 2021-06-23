Westpac Banking Corp Has $611,000 Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 538,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 115,463 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 608,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,731,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.36. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

